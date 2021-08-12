Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat advisory is canceled. One or two showers dotting the area this evening means it’s going to remain quite humid. While temperatures may be a degree or two cooler Friday through the weekend, humidity levels will stay high enough and continue to produce scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower and middle 90s and overnight lows in the 70s. The heat index over the coming days will be closer to 100 degrees. Tropical Depression Fred is a little under 1,200 miles from Mississippi. It is expected to enter The Gulf this weekend and move northward by Monday, making landfall somewhere along Florida’s west coast. With us being on the west side, our weather should be minimally impacted if any at all. We are watching the system behind Fred as well for development over the next two to five days. Average high this time of year is 93 and the average low is 72. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 7:46pm.

