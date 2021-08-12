Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms.

A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Mayor London Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday. The San Francisco Chronicle reports that it will take effect Monday.

The mandate will be more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York mandated proof of at least one shot for indoor activities.

In addition to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention paper cards people get when they are vaccinated, California has established an online record with a bar code vaccinated people can use to prove their status.

Los Angeles is considering a similar move requiring people to have at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine before going to indoor restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters and other venues. City leaders there voted Wednesday to direct city attorneys to work out the details.

The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private schools in California will have to show proof of vaccination or face weekly testing.

Breed was expected to announce the mandate Thursday at the historic Vesuvio Cafe in North Beach, a favorite haunt of the beat poets. The cafe has already been asking indoor diners to show proof of vaccination.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.
Suspect dies from injuries after pursuit by Pearl Police
Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B...
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
A police car.
Man shot while sitting in his truck, police say

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A U.S. official said U.S. troops are going into Afghanistan to help evacuate some embassy...
US official: US troops going into Afghanistan to help evacuate embassy personnel
This image shows the forecasted path of Tropical Depression Fred as of Thursday morning.
Fred weaker, but likely to drench Florida as tropical storm
Hot, Steamy Weather Continues Late Week; Rain Chances Increase Next Week
First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy today, unsettled through the weekend