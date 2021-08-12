Baby Faces
Motorcade routes released for late Sheriff Lee Vance

Funeral arrangements set for late Sheriff Lee Vance(Associated Press)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Sheriff’s Department has released details of the motorcade routes after Saturday’s funeral service for late Sheriff Lee Vance.

Vance passed away inside his home on August 4, just weeks after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Route #1

Depart Westhaven Funeral Home at approximately 9:00 a.m. to travel to the coliseum for the 10:00 a.m. viewing service. The motorcade will travel west on Robinson Rd. to Hwy 80 eastbound and merge onto I-220 traveling south to I-20 east. It will continue on I-20 towards I-55 north (stack) and exit on High St. turning left onto the fairgrounds towards the coliseum.

Route #2

Depart the family’s residence at approximately 10:20-10:30 a.m. traveling north on Hanging Moss Rd. merging onto I-220 north briefly and merging onto I-55 south. It will continue on I-55 south and exit on High St. turning left onto the fairgrounds towards the coliseum.

Route #3 (last ride)

At the conclusion of the services at the coliseum, the motorcade will get in formation to depart. The “estimated” time is 2:30-2:45 (this could change). It will depart escorting the family and close friends only that will be attending the private burial. It will leave the coliseum turning right on High St. and get on I-55 traveling north. It will exit on Northside Dr. and travel west making a right turn on Hanging Moss Rd. traveling north. The motorcade will continue and make a slow roll/pause at Josephine’s Kitchen which is a Vance family-owned eatery on Hanging Moss just north of Forest Ave. It will then proceed traveling north to I-220 north and merge onto I-55 south. It will exit at the County Line Rd. Exit traveling back east. Once the motorcade is on County Line it will travel and make a final right turn into the Avery Gardens subdivision towards Johnson Cemetery. Only family cars and close friends attending the burial will be allowed to enter the subdivision.

All other traffic must remain outside the gate and travel to respective destinations. Officers will be in formation and make a final salute.

The sheriff’s department says you should expect traffic delays and brief road/interstate closures during the motorcade routes.

Public Visitation

Friday, August 13, 2021

8:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.

Westhaven Memorial Funeral Home

3580 Robinson Rd., Jackson, MS (masks are mandatory)

Public Funeral Service

Saturday, August 14, 2021

Visitation 10:00 a.m.

Service 11:00 a.m.

Mississippi Coliseum, 1207 Mississippi St., Jackson, MS (masks are mandatory)

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

