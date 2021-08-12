Baby Faces
Miss. educators renew plea for mask mandate; governor says none will happen

Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Association of Educators and the Mississippi Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is again asking for a mask mandate in classrooms across the state.

A joint statement from the groups cites Mississippi’s overwhelmed hospitals as one reason to mandate masks and slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Our state’s hospitals are completely overwhelmed. There is no bed space available to adequately serve patients – COVID or otherwise – and the end of this wave is nowhere in sight. Medical professionals are bracing for the consequences of schools continuing to operate without universal masking in place, frightened of what it could mean for a hospital system that’s already been pushed to the brink.”

Mississippi Association of Educators President Erica Jones made a similar plea last month.

They say educators are happy to be back in classrooms but are worried they will be pulled from them again if the virus continues to get out of hand.

Many schools districts have already been forced to send students home or transition to virtual learning.

For the week of August 2-6, and nearly 800 students tested positive for COVID-19 along with close to 300 teachers and staff across the state.

Governor Tate Reeves has been adamant with his intention to not mandate masks in schools. Thursday, he again echoed that statement while announcing he had extended the State of Emergency in the state.

Reeves was not directly addressing the state’s educators with the tweet.

MAE says Mississippi is at its breaking point and asked reeves to reconsider this position.

