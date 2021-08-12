Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man shot while sitting in his truck, police say

A police car.
A police car.(AP GraphicsBank)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating another deadly shooting.

JPD got the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Booker T. Washington Street.

Police say someone shot Robert Williams while he was sitting inside his truck.

He was later pronounced dead.

Another man in the truck, Diontae Lewis, was shot once in the arm, detectives added.

Witnesses saw someone in a white vehicle fire the shots, but there’s no word on a motive or suspects.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.
Suspect dies from injuries after pursuit by Pearl Police
Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B...
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
15-year-old killed in shooting was son of Jackson fire chief

Latest News

Hot, Steamy Weather Continues Late Week; Rain Chances Increase Next Week
First Alert Forecast: summery heat, steam continue late week; rain chances increase soon
WLBT at 6a
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Lincoln County woman still missing; Last seen driving her Buick
Lincoln County woman still missing; Last seen driving her Buick