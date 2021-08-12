Man shot while sitting in his truck, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating another deadly shooting.

JPD got the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Booker T. Washington Street.

Police say someone shot Robert Williams while he was sitting inside his truck.

He was later pronounced dead.

Another man in the truck, Diontae Lewis, was shot once in the arm, detectives added.

Witnesses saw someone in a white vehicle fire the shots, but there’s no word on a motive or suspects.

