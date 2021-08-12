Baby Faces
Lincoln County woman still missing; Last seen driving her Buick
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Lincoln County woman remains missing after being last seen this weekend.

Linda Sue Francis was last seen on Sunday, August 8, at approximately 2:00 p.m. while leaving her home on California Road.

She left by driving her 2006 Buick Lucerne in an unknown direction. Her tag number is LIB8478.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 601-833-5231

