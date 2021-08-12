Jackson mayor requires vaccinations for city employees in executive order

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City’s mayor is taking a strong stance in the fight against COVID.

Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced an order directed at city workers. He issued an executive order requiring city employees to provide proof of vaccination by August 31.

Rising Delta variant cases in Hinds County prompted Lumumba to issue the order. Unvaccinated workers will also be required to wear masks at all times while interacting with co-workers and the public.

Those who do not comply will be required to undergo weekly testing at their own expense.

They must also wear a face covering at all times when at work. Reasonable accommodations will be considered on an individualized basis.

“I actually think it’s great because all lives matter,” said city parking meter clerk Khemon Harris. “So it’s better safe than sorry. So you might as well go on and get your vaccine and just go on get it over wit. So I think it’s a great idea for the mayor to be doing that.”

“COVID-19 poses a danger to the health and safety of the residents, visitors, and employees of the City of Jackson,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “The Delta variant is here and it is highly transmissible; substantially increasing the risk of infection for not only our employees, but the people they come into contact with every day. It is essential that we take every effort to mitigate its spread and promote the best health and safety practices recognized in light of current.

The executive order takes effect August 16.

