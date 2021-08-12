Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson mayor requires vaccinations for city employees in executive order

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City’s mayor is taking a strong stance in the fight against COVID.

Wednesday, Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba announced an order directed at city workers. He issued an executive order requiring city employees to provide proof of vaccination by August 31.

Rising Delta variant cases in Hinds County prompted Lumumba to issue the order. Unvaccinated workers will also be required to wear masks at all times while interacting with co-workers and the public.

Those who do not comply will be required to undergo weekly testing at their own expense.

They must also wear a face covering at all times when at work. Reasonable accommodations will be considered on an individualized basis.

“I actually think it’s great because all lives matter,” said city parking meter clerk Khemon Harris. “So it’s better safe than sorry. So you might as well go on and get your vaccine and just go on get it over wit. So I think it’s a great idea for the mayor to be doing that.”

“COVID-19 poses a danger to the health and safety of the residents, visitors, and employees of the City of Jackson,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. “The Delta variant is here and it is highly transmissible; substantially increasing the risk of infection for not only our employees, but the people they come into contact with every day. It is essential that we take every effort to mitigate its spread and promote the best health and safety practices recognized in light of current.

The executive order takes effect August 16.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
15-year-old killed in shooting was son of Jackson fire chief
Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution
generic
Murder accessory suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with marshals

Latest News

Vaccinations on the rise in Mississippi- but still the lowest vaccine rate in the country
Masks now required in Madison County Schools
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs
Vicksburg mayor institutes 14-day mask mandate
A vaccine is administered.
Younger, healthy unvaccinated people dying from COVID, health officials say