Infant’s remains discovered inside storage shed in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The remains of an infant were discovered inside a storage unit in Natchez.
The discovery was made Wednesday evening at a unit on North Shields Lane.
Adams County Coroner James Lee says the baby’s remains were inside a box filled with towels.
The body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson.
Lee hopes an autopsy will answer a number of questions, including the gender of the baby.
“We hope to get a blood type, or DNA that was left behind and come up with a suspect,” Lee said.
Lee is also concerned for the mother.
“We’re not sure if she’s bleeding or she may have an infection...We’re hoping she went to a doctor,” Lee added.
Lee says he’s dealt with a similar situation in the past. About two years ago, a mother went to a hospital in Adams County with medical issues. A deceased baby showed up hours later.
That case is still pending.
We’ve reached out to Natchez Police Department, but have yet to receive a response.
