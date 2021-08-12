Baby Faces
Infant’s remains discovered inside storage shed in Natchez

(Source: WAFB)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - The remains of an infant were discovered inside a storage unit in Natchez.

The discovery was made Wednesday evening at a unit on North Shields Lane.

Adams County Coroner James Lee says the baby’s remains were inside a box filled with towels.

The body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson.

Lee hopes an autopsy will answer a number of questions, including the gender of the baby.

“We hope to get a blood type, or DNA that was left behind and come up with a suspect,” Lee said.

Lee is also concerned for the mother.

“We’re not sure if she’s bleeding or she may have an infection...We’re hoping she went to a doctor,” Lee added.

Lee says he’s dealt with a similar situation in the past. About two years ago, a mother went to a hospital in Adams County with medical issues. A deceased baby showed up hours later.

That case is still pending.

We’ve reached out to Natchez Police Department, but have yet to receive a response.

