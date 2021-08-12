Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: summery heat, steam continue late week; rain chances increase soon

Hot, Steamy Weather Continues Late Week; Rain Chances Increase Next Week
Hot, Steamy Weather Continues Late Week; Rain Chances Increase Next Week(WLBT)
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:11 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat it as we head through the latter part of the work and school week. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few storm opportunities on the backend of the day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s with a similar humidity regime – keeping ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 105+ range. Storms fade after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.

FRIDAY: Expect more of the same to round out the work and school week – a mixture of clouds and some sunshine will take us through Friday. A scattering of showers and storms will be possible by the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Most showers and storms that can flare up will fall apart by midnight with lows in the 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into the weekend, a weakness in the upper ridge will give way to a better chance for scattered showers and storms, along with temperatures nudging back down into the lower 90s; overnights in the 70s. A close eye will need to be kept on Tropical Depression Fred as it treks westward. If it able to hold its own, it could emerge in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This could have an influence on rain coverage and humidity levels heading into early next week – though exact impacts (direct or indirect) are still fuzzy at this point.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

