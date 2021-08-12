Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Consider This: Urban Farming in Jackson

By Ted Fortenberry
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - This week we shared an uplifting story about a project in the Belhaven area that has turned into an inspirational space for the community.

With Jackson having so many abandoned, blighted properties that create negative, unsafe environments, here’s an idea that could spread across the city: repurposing those undesirable spots into more appealing spaces.

Over the past decade, Jackson lost nearly 20,000 residents, about 11% of its population.

There are hundreds and hundreds of run-down properties acres and acres of vacant land. Sadly, most of those properties will never be repurposed into homes or businesses, but they could become gardens and farms.

There are literally hundreds of acres in Jackson that could be repurposed into farms.

Jackson leaders should use Jesse Yancy’s garden as an example of what is possible and work with community leaders to replicate that effort.

Imagine if each city councilperson found one champion in their wards to lead this charge. Not only would it improve the aesthetics in each neighborhood, but it could also lead to pop-up farmer’s markets across the city.

It could provide healthier, affordable food options. Farm to table has been a hot trend for years. There’s no reason that farm and table can’t be located in inner-city Jackson.

Agriculture is a top industry in our state. Mississippians know how to work the land.

That land doesn’t have to be in rural areas or in the Delta. Urban farming could create happier, more sustainable neighborhoods, provide food for people in those communities, give young people a positive outlet and even create jobs.

Urban farming has become more popular and accepted in cities across the country that face the same challenges as Jackson. Thanks to Jesse Yancy for showing us how it can happen here.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.
Suspect dies from injuries after pursuit by Pearl Police
Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck
Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B...
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’

Latest News

PANDEMIC PROFITS: Here’s how Hinds Co. spent more than $1.8 million in election grant funding
PANDEMIC PROFITS: Here’s how Hinds Co. spent more than $1.8 million in election grant funding
Hinds Co. Election Commission met August 5 to discuss several questions about previous...
PANDEMIC PROFITS: Here’s how Hinds Co. spent more than $1.8 million in election grant funding
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
(Source: WAFB)
Infant’s remains discovered inside storage shed in Natchez