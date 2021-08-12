Clay Co. authorities searching for gunman who allegedly shot man 14 times

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Deputies continue to search for the gunman after a man was shot 14 times in Clay County.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says some friends of the victim brought him to the hospital Monday night.

The unidentified man was taken to another hospital in the region to be treated.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the Una community.

No arrest has been made.

