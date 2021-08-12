Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck

Robert Williams
Robert Williams(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating another deadly shooting.

JPD got the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Booker T. Washington Street.

Police say someone shot Robert Williams while he was sitting inside his truck.

He was later pronounced dead.

Williams was a beloved FedEx driver who people say always had a smile on his face.

A GoFundMe had already raised over $7,000 by Thursday afternoon.

“He was beloved by everyone in our neighborhood whose path he crossed. He took the time to talk and interact with our kids while having to also finish his delivery route in time. He leaves behind 7 children and a wife. We cannot take away their pain, but we are hoping to lessen their financial burden in their time of grief,” the organizer wrote.

Another man in the truck, Diontae Lewis, was shot once in the arm, detectives added.

Witnesses saw someone in a white vehicle fire the shots, but there’s no word on a motive or suspects.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.
Suspect dies from injuries after pursuit by Pearl Police
Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B...
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’

Latest News

MSDH: Nearly 90% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated
Unsettled pattern returns by the weekend!
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Authorities are still searching for the individuals involved in the double homicide of Jamesia...
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on double homicide