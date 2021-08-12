Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Baptist joins other hospitals in requiring employee COVID-19 vaccines

(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Baptist Memorial Health Care announced Thursday all employees must bet the COVID-19 vaccine. The deadline is Nov 1.

It’s the fourth Mid-South hospital system to require make the mandatory vaccine for employees. St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Regional One Health and Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare previously announced the same policy.

“After much consideration and discussion, our leadership team believes this is the best decision for our employees, patients and community,” said Baptist Memorial Health Care President and CEO Jason Little. “With the growing threat of COVID-19 variants and our duty to provide a safe environment for vulnerable patients, a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for our employees is the responsible and right thing to do.”

According to Baptist, about 60 percent of its 19,000-plus employees across Arkansas, Mississippi and Tennessee are already vaccinated.

“As health care providers, we have seen firsthand the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine in preventing severe illness and hospitalizations,” said Little. “We are taking every reasonable precaution to protect our courageous employees who are exposed to this virus daily.”

Baptist says the overwhelming majority of its hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“As health care providers, it’s important that we set the example and take the lead in protecting our community,” said Little.

Baptist says it will have a process in place for employees who cannot get the vaccine for health and other reasons.

We’ve reached out to Saint Francis Hospital about whether they will mandate employee vaccinations but we have not heard back.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.
Suspect dies from injuries after pursuit by Pearl Police
Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B...
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
A police car.
Man shot while sitting in his truck, police say

Latest News

Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Miss. educators renew plea for mask mandate; governor says none will happen
Sitting down in an exclusive interview with WLOX, Gov. Tate Reeves announced his decision to...
WATCH: Gov. Tate Reeves extends Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
In an exclusive interview with WLOX Thursday, Gov. Tate Reeves announced he is extending...
FULL INTERVIEW: Gov. Reeves announces he will extend Mississippi’s COVID-19 state of emergency
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to reporters during the NCAA college football...
Lane Kiffin on 100% vaccination rate: ‘We did not make anyone do anything’