Alabama bans teaching concepts like critical race theory

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama State Board of Education adopted a resolution Thursday that bans teaching concepts like critical race theory in the state’s public K-12 schools.

The resolution is titled “the preservation of intellectual freedom and non-discrimination in Alabama’s public schools.”

The resolution states the board “intents to adopt rules and regulations specifically prohibiting each local board of education from offering K-12 instruction intended to indoctrinate students in social or political ideologies that promote one race or sex above another.”

The board voted 6-2 to adopt the resolution.

Right now, critical race theory isn’t taught in K-12 public schools in Alabama. However, across the nation, the controversy continues over how racism is taught in schools.

“It really has no effect on our current courses of study, there were a lot of concerns brought to us about what the future might look like and would future courses of study be passed that would be different,” said State Superintendent, Dr. Eric Mackey. “We’ll get some questions, I’m sure, from districts about individual programs that they might be thinking about we’ll just have to answer those one as a time as they come in.”

While a majority of public comment was against the resolution, board members Tonya Chestnut and Yvette Richardson voted no.

“The concern is relevant to whether or not African American History will be compromised based on what it written in this resolution,” said Chestnut. “CRT is not being taught in our schools it has not been taught and I’m just curious about the sudden increase, awareness that has come about and has been presented in the form of a crisis.”

“I want us to make sure that out teachers are being given the autonomy to utilize their expertise, the autonomy to do what they know is right and the best interest of our children,” Richardson said.

Supporters said they want students to learn more about equality.

“Do you think that it’s right to judge people by the color of their skin that’s what Critical Race Theory does. It’s going to create it already has, it creates resentment and division,” said Vincent Miller, an Alabama resident during public comment.

Those against the resolution say it could ignore parts of history or current events from being taught and are worried this will affect how teachers approach the subject of race.

