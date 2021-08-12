Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on double homicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are asked to call Crime Stoppers if they have any information on a double homicide in Adams County that occurred more than a year ago.

On May 1, 2020, authorities discovered the bodies of Jamesia Brown, 19, and Cameron Jones, 16, inside their vehicle at 20 B. Graves Ave., at the Kenny Graves Apartments in Natchez.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into the case and needs the public’s help in solving it.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1800-2222-TIPS. If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash award. Tipsters do not have to leave their names.

