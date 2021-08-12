Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on double homicide

Authorities are still searching for the individuals involved in the double homicide of Jamesia...
Authorities are still searching for the individuals involved in the double homicide of Jamesia Brown (left) and Cameron Jones.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are asked to call Crime Stoppers if they have any information on a double homicide in Adams County that occurred more than a year ago.

On May 1, 2020, authorities discovered the bodies of Jamesia Brown, 19, and Cameron Jones, 16, inside their vehicle at 20 B. Graves Ave., at the Kenny Graves Apartments in Natchez.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into the case and needs the public’s help in solving it.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 1800-2222-TIPS. If the tip leads to an arrest, the tipster may be eligible for a cash award. Tipsters do not have to leave their names.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.
Suspect dies from injuries after pursuit by Pearl Police
Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B...
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
A police car.
Man shot while sitting in his truck, police say

Latest News

Unsettled pattern returns by the weekend!
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Mike Chaney (WLOX)
State Fire Marshal urges first responders to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Hot, Steamy Weather Continues Late Week; Rain Chances Increase Next Week
First Alert Forecast: Hot & muggy today, unsettled through the weekend
Baptist joins other hospitals in requiring employee COVID-19 vaccines