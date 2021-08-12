5 arrested in Jackson after drive-by shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested five men they say were involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Woodview Drive. Police say a man was inside a home when shots were fired into the building.

The man was shot and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Thursday, five men were arrested:

Octavious Bingham, 25

William Harness, 26

Joshua Hines, 22

Christopher Hughes, 26

Charles Jackson, 26

All five men are charged with shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

Harness is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

