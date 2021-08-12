5 arrested in Jackson after drive-by shooting
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested five men they say were involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.
The shooting happened on Woodview Drive. Police say a man was inside a home when shots were fired into the building.
The man was shot and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
Thursday, five men were arrested:
- Octavious Bingham, 25
- William Harness, 26
- Joshua Hines, 22
- Christopher Hughes, 26
- Charles Jackson, 26
All five men are charged with shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.
Harness is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
