5 arrested in Jackson after drive-by shooting

(L-R) Top: Bingham, Harness, Hines Bottom: Hughes, Jackson
(L-R) Top: Bingham, Harness, Hines Bottom: Hughes, Jackson(JPD)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police Department arrested five men they say were involved in a drive-by shooting Wednesday night.

The shooting happened on Woodview Drive. Police say a man was inside a home when shots were fired into the building.

The man was shot and suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.

Thursday, five men were arrested:

  • Octavious Bingham, 25
  • William Harness, 26
  • Joshua Hines, 22
  • Christopher Hughes, 26
  • Charles Jackson, 26

All five men are charged with shooting into a dwelling, aggravated assault and drive-by shooting.

Harness is also charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

