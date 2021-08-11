Wednesday Night Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Heat Advisory remains in effect for much of the region through Thursday. Although we’ll be slightly more seasonable through the end of the work week/start of the weekend, conditions won’t change all that much the next couple of days! Anticipate morning lows in the mid 70s and afternoon highs in the low-mid 90s through Saturday, as widely scattered showers and storms develop in the afternoon hours on a daily basis. The upper level ridge of high pressure that has been holding strong so far this week, will eventually break down enough to allow a front to stall out over the region... This will allow for slightly cooler temperatures Sunday through mid-week next week, and elevated storm chances. Unfortunately, a big cool down is not in the forecast at this time! We’ll of course have to keep a close eye on Tropical Storm Fred as well. Even though some changes in intensity are expected in the short-term as Fred encounters multiple limiting factors, Fred is forecast to emerge into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico into the weekend as a strong tropical storm. Most models keep the center of circulation to our east, putting us on the best side of the system, with the least direct, local impacts. Of course, we are still several days out and this can change. Between Fred and the next disturbance we’re watching in the Atlantic, be sure to stay tuned for frequent forecast updates!

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.