WATCH LIVE: UMMC setting up makeshift hospital in parking garage

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - University of Mississippi Medical Center is setting up a mobile, makeshift hospital in a parking garage on its campus.

The announcement came in a press conference on Wednesday amid a spike in new COVID-19 cases over the last few days.

The hospital is clearing out the bottom floor of Garage B to make space for a field hospital.

“We’re back at this point where no one wanted to be,” said Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs, and dean of the School of Medicine. “We are concerned about what is on the horizon over the next few weeks and months.”

It’s not the first time UMMC has reached this point.

During the height of the pandemic in 2020, leaders set up a mobile hospital to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 between patients.

The temporary unit was for patients who needed to be seen by a provider but were not sick enough to be hospitalized or warrant a trip to the emergency department.

The field hospital can keep patients safe who may have a respiratory illness unrelated to COVID-19.

It also prevents people from possible exposure to the virus in the hospital’s emergency department.

UMMC also announced it put in a request for federal help as a whopping 70 hospital employees are quarantined right due to COVID-19.

The hospital says it has received a notification that it will be getting federal manpower assistance.

The hospital has empty, open hospital beds that are unavailable due to a severe staffing shortage.

Hospital officials expect approximately 50 emergency personnel employed by the U.S. Health and Human Services. It could be a few weeks before they arrive.

As of Wednesday, UMMC said 126 of its patients have COVID-19, 21 pediatric patients

Here are the individuals included in Wednesday’s livesteam:

Dr. LouAnn Woodward, UMMC COVID-19 incident commander, vice chancellor for health affairs and dean of the School of Medicine

Dr. Alan Jones, associate vice chancellor for clinical affairs and COVID-19 clinical response leader

Dr. Jonathan Wilson, chief administrative officer and COVID-19 incident manager

