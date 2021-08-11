Warrant issued for Warren Co. man for rape

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to find a man they say is wanted for rape.

Deputies say DeMarcus James Qualls is wanted.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact Sgt. Stacy Rollison at (601) 636-1761.

If you would like to remain anonymous and qualify for a monetary reward if captured then contact Central Mississippi CrimeStoppers at (601) 355-8477.

