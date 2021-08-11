Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vicksburg mayor institutes 14-day mask mandate

Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs
Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs(WLBT)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced an emergency order that mandates masks for 14 days.

The mandate applies to all public buildings and businesses where social distancing cannot be practiced.

“I’ve been advised by medical experts that Vicksburg’s COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate,” Flaggs said. “As a result of this, I believe it’s absolutely necessary that we institute an indoor mask mandate for 14 days in Vicksburg.”

This means the mandate will begin August 12 and extend through August 26.

These exceptions will apply:

  • If you’re able to stay 6 feet apart from others not in your household
  • If you’re a child under the age of 8
  • If you have a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a mask
  • If you’re consuming food or drink
  • If you’re communicating with someone hearing impaired
  • If you’re speaking to an audience
  • If you’re temporarily removing face covering for identification purposes
  • If you’re an employee or customer of a manufacturing or gaming businesses unless the business or other jurisdictional authority requires it

Vicksburg Fire Department says they are experiencing record-high ambulance calls. Hospitals around the state are also struggling with capacity.

Offenses for not wearing a mask could result in a fine up to $300 after multiple offenses.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic Crime Scene Graphic
15-year-old killed in shooting was son of Jackson fire chief
Bobby Daffin is just 37 years old. For 14 years, he has served the community as a law...
Praying for a Miracle: COVID-19 leaves 37-year old deputy in critical condition
Students in school with COVID protocols in place.
Nearly 800 Miss. students tested positive for COVID during first week of August
Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution
generic
Murder accessory suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with marshals

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Masks now required in Madison County Schools
WLBT at 4p
A vaccine is administered.
Younger, healthy unvaccinated people dying from COVID, health officials say