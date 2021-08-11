Vicksburg mayor institutes 14-day mask mandate

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Vicksburg Mayor George Flaggs, Jr. announced an emergency order that mandates masks for 14 days.

The mandate applies to all public buildings and businesses where social distancing cannot be practiced.

“I’ve been advised by medical experts that Vicksburg’s COVID-19 cases are increasing at an alarming rate,” Flaggs said. “As a result of this, I believe it’s absolutely necessary that we institute an indoor mask mandate for 14 days in Vicksburg.”

This means the mandate will begin August 12 and extend through August 26.

These exceptions will apply:

If you’re able to stay 6 feet apart from others not in your household

If you’re a child under the age of 8

If you have a medical condition that prevents the wearing of a mask

If you’re consuming food or drink

If you’re communicating with someone hearing impaired

If you’re speaking to an audience

If you’re temporarily removing face covering for identification purposes

If you’re an employee or customer of a manufacturing or gaming businesses unless the business or other jurisdictional authority requires it

Vicksburg Fire Department says they are experiencing record-high ambulance calls. Hospitals around the state are also struggling with capacity.

Offenses for not wearing a mask could result in a fine up to $300 after multiple offenses.

