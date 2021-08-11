Supervisors adopt measure to hold special election for Hinds County Sheriff

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In an unanimous vote, Hinds County supervisors have adopted an order informing the Hinds County Election Commission to set up a special election for Hinds County Sheriff and District 5 Constable.

The election will be held November 2, 2021.

Undersheriff Allen White currently serves in interim command of the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department Monday after the death of Sheriff Lee Vance last week.

