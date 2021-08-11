Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

SPEED TRAP: Dutchtown carpool moms swoon over sheriff’s deputy

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!(Facebook)
By Amanda Lindsley
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Moms of Ascension Parish are going crazy over the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy who is directing traffic at Dutchtown.

According to a Facebook post from Amber Beall carpool moms are very excited.

“It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms! #IYKYK,” the post said.

It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!
It’s gonna be a good school year Dutchtown carpool moms!(Facebook)

The post has over 428 reactions and 320 comments.

One comment reads, “I mean I wouldn’t mind sitting in traffic with a view,” said one Facebook user.

Even the wife of the deputy joined in on the Facebook fun.

“Love this whole thread. I’m glad y’all love my hubby. Thanks for making my day y’all are awesome,” she said.

So, the debate is would you mind sitting in this carpool line with this view?

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Canton man died from his injuries following a police chase, officials say.
Suspect dies from injuries after pursuit by Pearl Police
Sunbelt Rentals employee Jarrett England helps set up a field hospital in parking garage B...
Federally-funded field hospital coming to UMMC parking garage to help overflow of COVID patients
Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks at Neshoba.
Neshoba County No. 1 for new COVID-19 cases in the last week
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves comments on private businesses finally getting past some of the...
Reeves: Mississippi ‘calmly dealing’ with COVID despite ‘angry rhetoric’
Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck

Latest News

Robert Williams
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck
MSDH: Nearly 90% of patients hospitalized for COVID-19 are unvaccinated
Unsettled pattern returns by the weekend!
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Vaccine or negative tests to be required at NOLA restaurants, other indoor activities
Authorities are still searching for the individuals involved in the double homicide of Jamesia...
Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking information on double homicide