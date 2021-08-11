Baby Faces
Police Chief: Former Yazoo City Police Officer arrested, charged with kidnapping and rape/assault

By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
YAZOO, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons, a former Yazoo City Police Officer was arrested and charged with kidnapping and rape/assault with intent to ravish on August 2.

Yazoo City Interim Police Chief Joseph Head says 22-year-old Austin Davis was terminated from the Yazoo City Police Department on August 3.

However, Davis’ termination was set in motion prior to the department learning of his kidnapping and rape charges, according to Chief Head.

He says his department received a letter from the director of the academy just before learning of Davis’ arrest and was awaiting the board’s meeting at the end of July 2021 to address the issue.

According to Chief Head, the board was led to believe that Davis qualified and passed his training with the academy in August of 2020.

Chief Lyons says more arrests are pending based on information received from the victim.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

