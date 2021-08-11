Baby Faces
Mississippi Book Festival 2021 canceled

Top authors withdrawing
Authors sign books at Mississippi Book Festival 2019
Authors sign books at Mississippi Book Festival 2019
By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Another chapter in the Mississippi Book Festival has been delayed. It was planned for August 21st at the State Capitol Building and grounds, but some of the top authors in the lineup have already withdrawn because of the COVID-19 pandemic and recent spikes in cases.

So, organizers have canceled the event again this year. It was canceled in 2020.

Even though the in-person literary lawn party is off, coordinators say authors will be celebrated through virtual engagements in the weeks and months ahead.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

