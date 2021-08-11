Baby Faces
Masks now required in Madison County Schools

(Pixabay)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - All students, staff and people inside Madison County school buildings will be required to wear masks beginning Friday, August 13.

This after the school reached COVID-19 Protocol Level 3.

“Thankfully beginning our school year with a soft start has mitigated the impact of Covid-19 in our schools so far,” read a press release Wednesday.

The release also stated that due to the return of students at the end of the week, Superintendent Charlotte Seals feels that coronavirus cases will rise without an increase in precautionary measures.

Protocol Level 3 will be in place for 14 calendar days. After the 14 days, the district will reevaluate the mandate depending on the circumstances in the Madison area.

