Katrina Memorial Blood Drive hosts sites across South Mississippi

The annual Katrina Memorial Blood Drive will be hosted on Aug. 23 & 24 at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On the 15th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, you can donate blood with the American Red Cross at the Katrina Memorial Blood Drive.

Increased hospital blood usage continues to fuel a severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.

Residents can help the blood supply recover by signing up to give blood at the following locations:

  • Aug. 23 & 24 at the Edgewater Mall in Biloxi from 12 pm - 7 pm
  • Aug. 25 at the Pascagoula Senior Center in Pascagoula from 1 pm - 6 pm
  • Aug. 26 at the Randolph Senior Center in Pass Christian from 11 am - 6 pm

All donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt while supplies last. To make an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, visit redcrossblood.org or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App using the Sponsor code: KATRINA.

