JPS sets vaccination requirement for all student athletes

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Last year, Jackson Public Schools cancelled all sports and activities in the fall due to rising COVID cases in the area. With that same trend happening now, they are getting ahead of the curve to ensure a safe season.

Tuesday morning, JPS set the requirement that all students athletes be vaccinated or submit to weekly testing.

JPS athletic director Daryl Jones said this wasn’t something that they had always planned on doing, but something that became necessary.

“We just made a decision that we think is going to be best for our community,” stated Jones. “For the most part, everybody is willing to do what it takes to participate. They understand the measures we are taking for the safety of not only the individual, but for the entire school and entire community.”

JPS is excited for the opportunity to hopefully complete a healthy fall season.

The countdown is on for August 26, which will be the first JPS high school football game in over a year.

