Jackson Zoo to reapply for USDA permit, two years earlier than expected

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Despite not expecting to have to reapply for a USDA operator’s license until 2023, officials with the city of Jackson and the Jackson Zoological Park are again gearing up to reapply.

The city received its operator’s license last October, allowing it to reopen the zoo on a permanent basis.

At the time, park and city officials were told that they would not have to reapply until 2023.

A few weeks ago, though, that all changed, when the new license application came in.

“When we got this license, we were told we were going to be allowed to maintain it until 2023 when our cohort came up,” said Dave Wetzel, the zoo’s interim director. “I was totally caught off guard when the license application came in.”

Wetzel wasn’t sure why the USDA moved up the application date.

“Nobody knows why they decided to change it,” Wetzel said. “Not even the inspectors.”

What it means is that the city must apply for a new operator’s permit by October 1. That also means addressing the violations that were noted in the zoo’s recent pop-up inspection conduct by USDA officials.

During that review, inspectors determined that the city needed to clear brush and trees from around the park’s perimeter fence, replace the air conditioning unit at the fishing cat exhibit, replace the doors at the animal hospital and repaint the interior stalls of the chimp exhibit.

Vegetation must be removed from the around fence area to prevent any animals from escaping the park if they get out of their exhibits.

The city council recently approved $120,000 to make the repairs. Wetzel said the fence and the hospital doors will be repaired prior to setting up the next inspection with USDA.

“The fence and the hospital have to be fixed. The other two are fairly small and will take a day or two to fix,” Wetzel said. “The city has already gotten quotes for most of them.

“We were planning to do this over the next year and a half,” he said. “We moved up the timetable to get all of this accomplished.”

Once the license is granted, the zoo will be subject to one or two surprise inspections each year. Meanwhile, the city will be required to reapply for the permit every three years.

Unlike the surprise inspections, the walk-throughs associated with applying or reapplying for a permit are much more stringent.

“With regular inspections, there may be teaching moments, but they don’t write you up for it,” Wetzel said. “When you go through inspections for new licenses, anything must be fixed before you go for your second or third try.”

The zoo will have three chances to pass the inspection. “If your inspection is clean, you’re good to go. If it’s not, you fix it and they come out for a second inspection. Then you have a third chance,” he said. “If you fail all three, you have to wait six months.”

Wetzel doesn’t expect the zoo to fail. In fact, he’s already looking ahead to the park’s future.

“We’re hoping to acquire some additional animals over the fall and winter months,” he said. “It’s too hot to (transport) them now. And we are planning for some big events. We hope to do a Zoo Brew-type event next year, an Ice Cream Safari-type event... All that is COVID-dependent.”

The zoo is also raising money to create an interactive “Lori Landing” exhibit, which will allow patrons to feed lorikeets. He said between $50,000 and $100,000 could cover costs.

Said Wetzel, “We just need some donors and hopefully we’ll have that up and built by spring.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.