Jackson opens cooling centers through Friday amid dangerous heat
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson has opened two cooling centers as the summer heat makes for dangerous conditions in the capital city.
- Smith Robertson - 505 John Hart St. (capacity 150 people)
- Tougaloo Center - 318 Vine St. – (capacity 75 people)
The centers will be open 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day through Friday.
Masks are required inside both locations.
Humidity levels are expected to push ‘feel-like’ temperatures to near 110 degrees through the week. Temps will nudge back down this weekend with more chances for rain.
