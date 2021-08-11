Jackson opens cooling centers through Friday amid dangerous heat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - City of Jackson has opened two cooling centers as the summer heat makes for dangerous conditions in the capital city.

Smith Robertson - 505 John Hart St. (capacity 150 people)

Tougaloo Center - 318 Vine St. – (capacity 75 people)

The centers will be open 8 a.m. through 4 p.m. each day through Friday.

Masks are required inside both locations.

Humidity levels are expected to push ‘feel-like’ temperatures to near 110 degrees through the week. Temps will nudge back down this weekend with more chances for rain.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.