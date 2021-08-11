‘Get vaccinated, already!’ Coast mayor shares concerns regarding latest viral surge

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast mayor has taken to social media to express his concern with the last impact the coronavirus has had on the community.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes took to Facebook Tuesday night to express some of the takeaways he and other Coast mayors learned from Dr. Thomas Dobbs during a video conference to learn more about the latest surge in cases.

“The vaccinations are not killing people, but the virus is,” Hewes wrote on Facebook, touting the value of vaccinations and wearing masks in public spaces.

“With this variant attacking a younger age group, there will be children who lose their early-middle-aged parents, and there will be parents who lose their children to this disease,” he added.

This comes on the same day the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 3,488 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths in the state.

Hewes ended the post with one last piece of advice: “Get vaccinated already,!”

