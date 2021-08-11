First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy mid-week; few storm chances

WEDNESDAY: Our typical summery pattern continues through mid-week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and few hit and miss storm opportunities. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s – though, humidity levels will help push ‘feels like’ temperatures closer to 105 (or better) through the afternoon hours. Best chances to find showers and storms will be S/E of the Natchez Trace. Storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s amid partly clear skies.

Plenty hot and sticky for your Wednesday across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s - humidity levels push 'feels like' temperatures to 105-110° with a few opportunities for storms by the afternoon. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/RUtXptCNKB — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 11, 2021

THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat it as we head through the latter part of the work and school week. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few storm opportunities on the backend of the day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s with a similar humidity regime – keeping ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 105+ range. Storms fade after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Rounding out the work week – expect more of the same as we’ve seen through much of this week. But the weekend, a weakness in the upper ridge will give way to a better chance for scattered showers and storms, along with temperatures nudging back down into the lower 90s; overnights in the 70s. A close eye will need to be kept on Tropical Storm Fred as it treks westward – possibly emerging in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This could have an influence on rain coverage and humidity levels heading into early next week – though exact impacts (direct or indirect) are still fuzzy at this point.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

