First Alert Forecast: hot, steamy mid-week; few storm chances
WEDNESDAY: Our typical summery pattern continues through mid-week with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and few hit and miss storm opportunities. Expect highs in the lower to middle 90s – though, humidity levels will help push ‘feels like’ temperatures closer to 105 (or better) through the afternoon hours. Best chances to find showers and storms will be S/E of the Natchez Trace. Storms will tend to fade after sunset with lows in the 70s amid partly clear skies.
THURSDAY: Lather, rinse and repeat it as we head through the latter part of the work and school week. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine with a few storm opportunities on the backend of the day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s with a similar humidity regime – keeping ‘feels like’ temperatures in the 105+ range. Storms fade after sunset with lows in the middle 70s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Rounding out the work week – expect more of the same as we’ve seen through much of this week. But the weekend, a weakness in the upper ridge will give way to a better chance for scattered showers and storms, along with temperatures nudging back down into the lower 90s; overnights in the 70s. A close eye will need to be kept on Tropical Storm Fred as it treks westward – possibly emerging in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend. This could have an influence on rain coverage and humidity levels heading into early next week – though exact impacts (direct or indirect) are still fuzzy at this point.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.