Nephew commits suicide after murdering uncle, Jones Co. investigators say

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a murder-suicide that took place on Chippewah Drive off University Avenue.

Investigators say Ucurtis Pollard, 52, of Laurel, was sitting outside of his home in his truck when his nephew, Brandon Pollard, 39, shot and killed him.

Following him shooting his uncle, Brandon ran towards the back of the home and shot himself, committing suicide.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a double shooting on Chippewah Drive off University Avenue. (Source: WDAM)

JCSD says the shooting of a result of a dispute between the two men, so there was no suspect threat to residents in the area.

WDAM 7 has a news crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

