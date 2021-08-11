City of Jackson employees must be vaccinated or adhere to weekly testing, masks

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba signed an executive order requiring all City of Jackson employees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be subjected to specific protocols.

Employees must show proof of vaccination by August 31 or be subjected to weekly testing at their own cost and must wear a face covering during working hours.

“COVID-19 poses a danger to the health and safety of the residents, visitors, and employees of the City of Jackson.” Lumumba said. “The Delta variant is here and it is highly transmissible, substantially increasing the risk of infection for not only our employees, but the people they come into contact with every day. It is essential that we take every effort to mitigate its spread and promote the best health and safety practices recognized in light of current scientific understanding for health and well-being of our city.”

The executive order goes into effect Monday, August 16.

