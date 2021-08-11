Canton public school classrooms without air conditioning

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some students in Canton are braving Wednesday’s hot, humid temperatures - inside their school.

Canton Public School District officials say three classrooms, the library, and the gymnasium are all without air conditioning.

The district released a statement in part saying, “Currently, students that use that area have been relocated to air-conditioned areas in the school. We want to reassure our parents that we are working diligently to resolve these issues and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused.”

CPSD also responded to a rumor of a COVID-19 outbreak saying at this time, there are no reports of the virus at the school.

Here’s the full statement:

The Canton Public School District’s number one priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of our students by providing an environment that is safe and conducive to learning. We have had a successful start as we welcomed students back to in-person learning on August 9th. However, like most districts with the opening of schools, we have encountered a few problems that we are working to resolve as quickly as possible. At Nichols Middle School, portable air conditioners are being used in three classrooms and the library until parts to repair the unit arrives. The gym is also without air. Currently, students that use that area have been relocated to air-conditioned areas in the school. We want to reassure our parents that we are working diligently to resolve these issues and apologize for the inconvenience this has caused. We also want to inform parents that contrary to misinformation, Nichols Middle School does not have a COVID-19 outbreak. Two parents informed the school that their children would not attend school when school started because they had the coronavirus. Only one child arrived at Nichols Middle School with a high temperature and was sent home. At this time, there are no reports of other students being affected. The Canton Public School District will be transparent and forthcoming as we work to ensure our students remain safe and our parents are informed with accurate information as we work together through these challenging times.

