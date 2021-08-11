Baby Faces
Three new districts return to in-person learning Wed.

By Ashley Garner
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Students in the Clinton Public School District are heading out for their first day of school Wednesday.

CPSD is preparing for the arrival of thousands of students across eight schools in the district.

Hundreds of thousands of students in Hinds County and the Mississippi Achievement District also began the school year.

With the new year comes changes, such as a mandatory mask mandate.

All students and staff will be required to wear masks inside school buildings as well as social distancing.

