3 major airlines won’t mandate COVID-19 vaccines for workers

By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - Three major U.S. airlines will not require shots for their unvaccinated workers.

Delta, American and Southwest won’t be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

One airline, United, is requiring every employee to get vaccinated.

Delta said 75% of its workforce is already vaccinated even without a companywide policy.

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said the company still strongly encourages workers to get vaccinated.

American is offering people an extra vacation day next year if they get vaccinated by the end of August.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

