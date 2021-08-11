100% virtual students can’t compete in games, activities, high school assoc. says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If your child is completely virtual, they cannot compete in games or activities.

This rule comes from Mississippi High School Activities Association.

“If a school or a student chooses to be 100% virtual only, no participation in athletics or activities will be allowed,” Executive Director Rickey Neaves said.

This includes sports, speech and debate, band, cheer, chess, or any similar activity.

“It’s a safety precaution that we don’t like to take, but it’s to make sure schools and schools they’re competing against are protected,” Neaves added.

The rule is new this school year but went into effect on April 20, 2021, when MHSAA’s executive committee approved it.

The organization said it’s trying to do everything possible to allow students to still participate in activities safely.

MHSAA believes it’s more likely for students who are entirely virtual to participate in more activities likely to cause COVID-19 infections.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.