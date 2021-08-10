‘Where are you?’: Neshoba County General Hospital CEO urges Gov. Reeves to act
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - With the rise of COVID-19 cases in the state, several hospitals are understaffed and struggling to find space for patients.
“In (the) coming days, we will have ZERO ICU beds at Level 1-3 hospitals,” State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said Monday.
Neshoba County General Hospital CEO Lee McCall called on Gov. Tate Reeves to help hospitals and healthcare workers during this turbulent time.
On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Health reported 3,488 cases — the most reported cases in the state since the pandemic began.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.