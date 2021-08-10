Baby Faces
Water system improvements begin in Jackson

By Ashley Garner
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city is ramping up efforts to fix problems with the water system.

Tuesday, the city of Jackson begins the next phase of installing water meters.

Jackson residents may see city crews in their neighborhoods surveying and taking photos of various sample sites.

This is part of the city’s plan to make improvements to its water billing system.

Water system problems have been ongoing for over several years in Jackson.

Thousands of customers went months without receiving bills due to issues with water meter readings, while others received high water bills.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is hoping this new project will fix those problems.

City leaders encourage residents having trouble paying their water bills to take advantage of programs available to assist with the costs.

Jackson water/sewer customers can contact the city at 601-960-2000 or via email at wsba@jacksonms.gov.

Here are the available programs:

1. Low-Income Assistance Plan (LIAP) – Available for any water/sewage arrearage for 24 months

  • Must show proof of participation in the MS Home Corp Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program
  • Must pay the current bill for three months
  • Must apply for any federal or state utility aid programs
  • Must pay current bill plus $10 for 24 months

2. Courtesy Payment Arrangement Plan (CoPAP) for those customers who do not qualify as low-income.

  • Available for customers with a 1-inch meter or less
  • Must pay the current bill for three months
  • Must apply for federal and state utility aid programs
  • Must pay 40% over 24 months

3. Additionally, there will be a Special Circumstances Panel for those experiencing extreme financial hardship. Special circumstances may include, but are not limited to:

  • Instances of error
  • Equipment failure
  • Debt deemed uncollectible
  • Unforeseen damage due to weather

4. Stranded Bills-Flat Rate is being established for those who know they have a balance but have not recently received a bill. WSBA can put customers on a flat rate so that payments may begin to enter the program.

