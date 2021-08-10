Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Vaccines effective at preventing repeat infections, severe illness, health officials say

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Top U.S. health officials continue to say getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19 and the highly contagious delta variant.

A recent study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention highlights the importance of COVID-19 survivors needing to roll up their sleeves.

It’s not a new recommendation. For months, top U.S. health officials have advised everyone who’s eligible to get fully vaccinated from COVID-19.

Partial data from the CDC suggests that more than 99.99% of fully vaccinated people have not had a severe breakthrough case.

”I think all of us would want the vaccination numbers to be a lot higher in the sense that we know we need a lot more community immunity,” said Dr. Leana Wen, former Baltimore health commissioner.

In a June Gallup survey, one of the reasons Americans cited for not wanting the vaccine is the belief that they’re protected because they already had COVID-19.

”Having been previously infected is not going to give you the same level of protection as being fully vaccinated.” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School Of Public Health.

A new study by the CDC suggested those who got COVID-19 in 2020 and didn’t get vaccinated were more than twice as likely to be reinfected in May or June 2021 compared with people who contracted the virus but were later fully vaccinated.

“My advice to everybody who’s been previously infected is that you need to get vaccinated because you’re going to see a lot more breakthrough infections. The evidence on this is actually pretty clear. You’re going to get a lot more infections if you’re not vaccinated than if you are,” Jha said.

It’s still unclear how long natural immunity lasts in those who have recovered from COVID-19, but the CDC said there’s no minimum time to wait between recovery and getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco dies
Amber Edwards, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder related to the death of Charles...
Woman arrested in shooting death of 43-year-old-man
MSDH investigating E. coli outbreak at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Kathy Hochul will become New York's first female governor once Cuomo's resignation is effective...
Kathy Hochul to be 1st female NY governor after Cuomo leaves
Sen. Lisa Murkowski discusses support for infrastructure bill.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) reacts to infrastructure vote
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. walks off the Senate floor and pumps his fists as...
LIVE: Biden makes remarks on infrastructure bill’s passing in the Senate
FILE - This Sept. 16, 2019 file photo shows a Dominion voting machine in Atlanta, Ga.
Dominion sues Newsmax, One America News, former Overstock.com CEO over fraud claims