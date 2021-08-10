Tuesday night Weather Forecast

Baby Faces
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heat and humidity remain high and heat advisories have been extended through at least Wednesday and now cover more of our area.  The heat index will flirt with 105 to 110 degrees during daylight hours.  A stray shower is possible this evening, but most of us will not see any rain tonight.  Lows will be in the 70s.  Wednesday will be partly sunny with highs in the middle 90s and heat index or what it feels like will be about 10 degrees higher.  A shower or two is possible, but while the same weather will continue Thursday through this weekend, there will be an increase in the chance for showers and thunderstorms with daytime highs in the lower to middle 90s and morning lows in the muggy 70s.  Average high is 93 and the average low is 72 this time of year.  Sunrise is 6:22am and the sunset is 7:48pm.  Still watching a poorly organized system near Puerto Rico.  This should become a tropical storm before it interacts with the mountainous islands of the Caribbean.  It will lumber into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend and make landfall as a tropical storm somewhere over Florida by Sunday.  It is not expected to impact our weather but may impact beaches of Northwest Florida Sunday.

