SEE IT: Water tapped for first time at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

By Cheryl Lasseter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Drillers have tapped water underground at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds. The discovery occurred on Wednesday, August 4.

Drilling efforts have put the Fairgrounds another step closer to having its own water source, independent of the City of Jackson.

The effort comes after the ice storm in February caused a complete loss in water pressure across the city, just as the Department of Agriculture was holding the Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo. Thousands of out-of-town guests were on the fairgrounds for the event, but the water pressure loss severely hampered efforts to put on a flawless show.

According to the Department, a 750-ft. hole was drilled, and water will be pulled at the 450-ft. mark.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

