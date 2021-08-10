Baby Faces
Pearl Public School District to require masks indoors beginning August 10

(WRDW)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Pearl Public School District announced Monday that masks will be required indoors for students, employees, and visitors.

PPSD says the decision was reached to keep schools open and provide students with face-to-face learning opportunities in a safe environment.

“Please know that the Board of Trustees and administrators of Pearl Public School District are working diligently to make decisions in the best interest of our students and employees during these uncertain times. As we are all aware, the entire COVID-19 situation is one that is constantly evolving. With this in mind, the district will continue to monitor and reevaluate the situation, making adjustments as needed.”

Schools will provide students and employees masks if needed. For more information, visit www.pearlk12.com.

