Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Newborn baby found in dresser drawer in Chicago alley

The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told...
The baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side, Chicago police told multiple news organizations.(Gray News)
By Ed Payne
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (Gray News) - Chicago police are investigating after a newborn was found abandoned in an alley, WLS-TV reported.

According to multiple news organizations, the baby was discovered in a dresser drawer on the city’s northwest side Tuesday morning.

“I put my finger on the little foot, too just to see he was moving,” the woman, who asked not to be named, told WMAQ-TV.

The baby boy was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco dies
Amber Edwards, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder related to the death of Charles...
Woman arrested in shooting death of 43-year-old-man
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
Big win for $1T infrastructure bill: Dems, GOP come together
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
FILE - This Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, shows the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis. A federal...
Federal judge rules against several Indiana abortion laws
Northrop Grumman's Antares rocket lifts off the launch pad at the NASA Test Flight Facility...
Space station supplies launched with a pizza delivery for 7