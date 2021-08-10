Murder accessory suspect arrested after 3-hour standoff with marshals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man wanted in connection with a July homicide was arrested Tuesday morning following a standoff with U.S. Marshals.

Tuesday, authorities say marshals arrested Nakia Lewis following a roughly three-hour standoff at a home on Leavell Woods Drive near Dellwood Drive.

Lewis, who was wanted for being an accessory to murder in the July death of Charles Shavers, stowed away in the home’s attic and refused to come out.

Eventually, marshals went into the attic and were able to take him into custody.

Lewis was taken to the hospital to be checked out for dehydration.

The arrest comes a day after police arrested another suspect in the case, Amber Edwards.

Edwards, 24, is being charged with the murder of Shavers, 43, who was found fatally shot at a home in the 1400 block of Clark Street.

Edwards also was apprehended with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

