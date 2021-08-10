Baby Faces
Longtime coach, teacher and mentor in Jackson passes away at the age of 84
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A dedicated teacher, coach and mentor in Jackson has died. Wilfret Lewis Anderson, Sr. passed away on August 3.

He spent over 25 years as a father figure to many students while teaching and coaching at Blackburn Jr. High School, Whitten Jr. High School, Jim Hill High School, and Provine High School.  

Anderson was better known as “Ole Man” and “Coach” by his students and by his college friends as “McArthur.”

According to his obituary, “Coach Anderson was a man with many talents, and he wore many hats. Known as a reasonable disciplinarian, he always maintained a very uplifting, encouraging, and humorous personality.”

It continues by saying, “He was by far an extended version of a people-person and always concerned about the well-being of his family, church members, co-workers, and students. He will be missed by many but never forgotten.”

