JPD: 15-year-old dead after being accidentally shot in the ‘lower extremities’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has died after being accidentally shot, says authorities.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Tougaloo Street.

According to the police it was there that a 15-year-old was shot once in the “lower extremities.”

The teenager died at the scene. A gun was also recovered where the shooting took place.

The Jackson Police Department is currently labeling this an accidental shooting.

