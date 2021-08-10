Baby Faces
JPD: 15-year-old dead after being accidentally shot in the ‘lower extremities’

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has died after being accidentally shot, says authorities.

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of Tougaloo Street.

According to the police it was there that a 15-year-old was shot once in the “lower extremities.”

The teenager died at the scene. A gun was also recovered where the shooting took place.

The Jackson Police Department is currently labeling this an accidental shooting.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

