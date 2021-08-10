Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Gov. Beshear signs executive order mandating masks for all individuals in Ky. schools

Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced he has signed an executive order mandating masks in all school districts within Kentucky.

The new executive order requires all teachers, staff, students and visitors to cover their nose and mouth with a face covering while indoors in all schools as well as child care centers.

“I’ve always told people that I treat every Kentucky child like their mine and treat every family like mine,” Beshear said.

The executive order went into effect starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday, and comes with a list of exemptions including children under 2 and individuals who are seated and are eating or drinking, among others.

“This is a united front of saving lives, keeping our kids in school and keeping our economy and workforce going,” Beshear said.

The order was put in place as the Delta variant continues to spread throughout Kentucky and schools open back up to in-person instruction.

“We are at an alarming place,” Beshear said. “Yesterday, we passed a grim milestone.”

On Monday, Kentucky passed more than half a million total cases of COVID-19.

The governor mentioned that from week to week, cases continue to rise and test positivity increases.

“We are in the midst of the fastest surge that we have ever seen in COVID,” Beshear said.

As of Tuesday, Kentucky has an 11.05 percent positivity rate. There are now 108 counties within the “red zone” based on incidence rate.

“Let’s not pretend that just because your county is a slightly different color is a slightly different color on here there’s not as much COVID,” Beshear said. “It is everywhere and we all need to act.”

Tuesday’s report confirmed a total of 2,500 new cases in the commonwealth and 7 additional deaths.

Currently, there are 1,251 people in Kentucky hospitalized with COVID-19, Beshear announced. There are 339 patients currently in the ICU and 168 patients on a ventilator.

“We are doubling the number of Kentuckians in the hospital for COVID every two weeks,” Beshear said. “Faster than we’ve ever seen, fast enough that it can get out of hand.”

Beshear said 2,376,891 individuals have been vaccinated so far in Kentucky.

For more information on vaccines and to find an appointment in your area, click or tap here.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco dies
Amber Edwards, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder related to the death of Charles...
Woman arrested in shooting death of 43-year-old-man
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.
The family of 5-year-old Zy'Kerioun Brown, who was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting...
Family speaks out after 5-year-old boy killed

Latest News

WLBT at 6p
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
15-year-old killed in accidental shooting was son of Jackson fire chief
15-year-old killed in accidental shooting was son of Jackson fire chief
Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees