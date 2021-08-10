Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Former Miss. Fair Commission director pleads guilty to promoting prostitution

Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.
Steve Hutton was arrested for promoting prostitution.(MBI)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Steve Hutton, the former executive director of the Mississippi Fair Commission, pleaded guilty to promoting prostitution.

Hutton has been ordered to serve 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections with the last seven years to be suspended.

Hutton will be placed in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections for a term of one year and after completion of the one year in custody, he will be placed in the Intensive Supervision Program.

Hutton will also pay court costs in the amount of $1,442.00, a district attorney investigative fee of $500.00, and a MBI investigative fee in the amount of $500.00, all to be paid at the rate of no less than $100.00 per month.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson Police are investigating a shooting that occurred around 11:30 Sunday night on Woodrow...
23-year-old woman shot, killed on Woodrow Wilson, police say
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco
Yalobusha County Sheriff Mark Fulco dies
Amber Edwards, 24, has been arrested and charged with murder related to the death of Charles...
Woman arrested in shooting death of 43-year-old-man
MSDH investigating E. coli outbreak at Yogi on the Lake in Pelahatchie
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Mississippi and several other states have had trouble finding drugs for lethal injections in...
Analysis: Mississippi reveals it has lethal injection drugs
COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 in Mississippi: 3,488 new cases reported Tues.
Water system improvements begin in Jackson
Water system improvements begin in Jackson