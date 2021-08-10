Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: More hot & steamy days ahead

Hot & steamy day ahead!
Hot & steamy day ahead!(WLBT)
By Rachel Coulter
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Winds are out of the south and our ridge of high pressure has built in overhead as we begin our Tuesday! Highs as a result will be slightly hotter this afternoon, reaching the mid 90s across the area. Feels like temperatures once again could exceed 105° in spots, especially towards the Lower Delta, where we have Heat Advisories that will go into effect mid-morning through early evening. This temperature trend will continue through Thursday as spotty afternoon/early evening showers and storms develop each day.

As the ridge builds westward by the end of the work week, it does look like a cold front will be able to make it far enough south to increase our rain chances and slightly decrease our temperatures into the start of next weekend. Washout conditions and dramatic drops in temperatures and dewpoints don’t look likely, but we’ll keep an eye on the forecast and pass along updates as we get closer! We’ll also keep an eye on what will likely become Tropical Storm Fred later today as it works towards the Gulf of Mexico by the weekend.

